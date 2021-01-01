From sonneman lighting
SONNEMAN Lighting Link LED Tall Wall Sconce - Color: White
Smooth, simple lines define the Sonneman Link LED Tall Wall Sconce. Upheld by a rectangular Chrome support, the shade is a seamless, rounded rectangle of White etched cased glass. The shade's soft silhouette tempers the ultra-contemporary components, yet remains modern and clean looking. Energy efficient LEDs illuminate the fixture using less power and lasting longer than conventional light bulbs, and allows for a slim profile that fits into tighter spaces. A solid, unobtrusive design for hallways, bedrooms and more. Color: White. Finish: Polished Chrome