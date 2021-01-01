Link Floor Lamp by LZF - Color: Pink (LK P GU24 UL 32)

Link Floor Lamp is part of an on going study of form, repetition and geometry. Sumptuous curves create an organic yet regular pattern that is endlessly engaging to the eye and glows in tones from light to dark. The lamp explores the maximum potential of the Timberlite veneer. Provides diffused ambient illumination. Timberlite is a patented treatment used to stabilize the veneer prior to manipulation. The polyester finish gives the veneer the resistance necessary to be used in the flexible forms and also facilitates cleaning and maintenance of the veneer. LZF's wood veneers are selected to reveal the best natural wood grain effects when illuminated and all have been sourced from forests certified by the Forest Stewardship Council - FSC. Nothing comes close to the beauty of these veneers as a diffusion material and no other veneer treatment gives the strength and the protection to the material without sacrificing the delicacy and subtleness that this natural material communicates when illuminated. Available in choice of colors, with brushed nickel floor base and 6 ft power cord. Honors include 2007 Design Plus Material Vision Award and 2008 Good Design Award. To order free wood veneer swatches, please call 866 545 0121. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Color: Pink.