Navy Linen Swivel Shell Chair Modern Leisure Office Chair

A well-edited workspace requires well-designed chairs-such a design will do! The ergonomic shape makes it extremely comfortable, and it has a durable frame and soft padding. Bright and colorful finishes will blend with most color palettes. Its classic design makes it a must-have item in your home office. The durable silver metal five-claw base and high-performance omni-directional wheels can move smoothly on the carpet. The chic design can be adjusted in height to customize your space personally. Upholstery Color: Pink