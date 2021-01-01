From pulaski
Linen Shaped Queen Upholstered Panel Bed
Unique clipped corner tiered headboard shapeDouble row of brushed nickel nail head trim on headboardLow profile footboard with clean side railsSolid rubberwood legsLunar Linen finishBox spring requiredFabric content: 100% polyester.Up your bedroom's style quotient with this elegant bed. Featuring two rows of brushed nickel nail head trim that accentuate the unique clipped-corner, tiered headboard design, this bed is sure to make a statement. The cream-colored Lunar Linen-like fabric on the headboard, footboard and side rails provides a neutral backdrop for your favorite bed linens. This bed is not only beautiful, but practical, too! The headboard can be adjusted to fit a variety of mattress and box spring heights, and requires only minimal assembly.