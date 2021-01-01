Linen Beige Shaped Back Queen Upholstered Platform Bed

Fabric content: 100% PolyesterSoft cream finishUpholstered in soft cream colored fabricCrafted from sturdy asian hardwoodTraditionally-style with unique scalloped silhouetteBox spring required.Scalloped details meet a classic camelback arch in this beautiful all-in-one upholstered bed. Inset with brushed nickel , the upholstered headboard offers a grand feel to your bedroom, punctuated by the matching side rails and on-trend low profile footboard. Supportive footed slats are included to support a box spring and mattress - both required and not included - for a superior sleeping experience. This plush, graceful take on a classic bed shape fits into your life as easily as your decor: innovative hinged side rails make setup and moving even easier.