NEST New York Linen Scented Candle 21.1 oz/ 600 g

A candle that is scented with white orchid and apple blossom. Fragrance Family: FreshScent Type: Fresh FloralsKey Notes: Linen Accord, White Orchid, Apple BlossomFragrance Description: This candle creates the aroma of freshly laundered linens drying in a summer breeze. The scent is enhanced by a crisp, clean linen accord combined with white orchid and apple blossom. It is also crafted with a proprietary premium wax that is formulated to burn cleanly and evenly and infuse a room with exceptional scent.