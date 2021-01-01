From noritake
Linen Road 8" Dessert Plate
Advertisement
"Linen Road" as the name implies, was inspired by the texture of linen fabric. Here, the soft feeling of the fabric is enhanced with bands of implied golden embroidery. Just like fine quality fabric, depending upon the occasion, you can dress up or down your table setting using this simple and chic design.Features:White porcelainThis Plate can be used for salads or dessertsDishwasher safeDurableChip resistantPlate Type: Salad or Dessert PlateSet Size: 1Primary Material: Porcelain ChinaColor: White/GoldShape: RoundPattern: Solid ColorRim Detail: Gold RimFinish: GlossyMatte Finish: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayProduct Care: Dishwasher SafeDishwasher Safe: YesProduct Care Instructions: Microwave Safe: NoOven Safe: NoScratch Resistant: YesChip Resistant: YesStackable: YesFood Safe: YesCountry of Origin: Sri LankaFunction: Fine ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingPFOA Free: BPA Free: YesSpefications:NSF Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: FDA Approved: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Individual Plate Diameter - Side to Side: 8.35Individual Plate Length - Front to Back: 8.35Individual Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 0.75Individual Plate Weight: 1.8Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: Warranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: