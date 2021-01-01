From max mara
Max Mara Linen Pinstripe Midi Dress
Minimalist midi design with signature clean lines and showcasing a rich linen weave. Roundneck Sleeveless Fluted hem Linen Lined Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 47" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Max Maras history of impeccable tailoring dates back to 1850, when founder Achille Maramotti's great grandmother owned a fashion atelier in Italy. Since its official launch in 1951, incredible craftsmanship has remained an integral part of the labels heritagefrom its timeless silhouettes in luxe fabrics to sharp suiting, lush wrap coats and sleek accessories. Designer Lifestyle - Max Mara > Max Mara > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Max Mara. Color: Sabbia. Size: 10.