From world market
Linen Lena Upholstered Dining Chair Set of 2: Brown/Natural/Wood/Cream by World Market
Dining Chairs -Upholstered in neutral linen-blend performance fabric for easy-clean durability, the classic transitional profile of our Lena dining chairs complements any dining table. Cozy and inviting with plush rounded seats, these sleek side chairs stand on solid wood legs in mid-century walnut finish and feature gently curved backs that support the body with cushioned comfort. Choose from soft cloud-gray or creamy birch-hued upholstery to suit your space. Color:Brown > Natural > Wood > Cream.