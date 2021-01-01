From denby
Denby Linen Set of 4 Coupe Cereal Bowl Set, One size, cream neutral
Introduced in 2004, the linen range is expertly designed and manufactured from locally sourced clay in the heart of derbyshire. With each piece being hand crafted using expertise passed down by many generations. The linen range features soothing oatmeal tones to create simplistic elegance to any dining arrangement. Lighten up with Denby linen. Let its classic shape and neutral tones blend effortlessly into your home. For everyday or special occasions, linen adds a fresh look to any lifestyle. Hand-crafted in England Safe for use in the oven, microwave, dishwasher and freezer Made from locally sourced English clay, Manufacturer: Denby Pottery