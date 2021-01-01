From latitude run
7.9" Linen/Cotton Napkin
Advertisement
Roll of linen napkins, 50% linen and 50% cotton, of 7.9×7.9 inch of the Silver Splash! collection. Delightful silver-plated splashes. An ideal design to give a touch of balance and sophistication to our moments shared with friends and family.Features:Silver Splash by Latitude Run brings an original touch of sophistication to your table setting.Serve your cocktail and aperitifs with a simple yet original napkins.Can be of single use or reusable up to 6 timesThe napkin is 50% linen and 50% cotton.Pre-cut on a roll, ready to be usedEach napkin measures 7.9"x7.9", the perfect luncheon size napkin.Pre-cut placemats on a roll, ready to be usedProduct Type: NapkinSet Size: 12Placemat Material: Napkin Material: Cotton;LinenCharger Material: Doily Material: Color: silver splashShape: SquarePattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRecommended Wash Type: Machine WashableWater Resistant: NoStain Resistant: YesIron Safe: YesAnti-Wrinkle: NoReversible: N/AHandmade: NoLead Free: YesLace: NoQuilted/Woven: NoBeaded: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Placemats Included: NoNumber of Placemats: Napkins Included: YesNumber of Napkins: Chargers Included: NoNumber of Chargers: Doilies Included: NoNumber of Doilies: PTFE Free: YesPFOA Free: YesDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSpefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoADA Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 7.87Overall Depth - Front to Back: 7.87Thickness: 1.8Overall Product Weight: 0.3Napkin Width - Side to Side: 7.87Napkin Length - Front to Back: 7.87Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes