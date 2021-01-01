From wac lighting
Linear Track by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (HT2-BK)
The WAC Lighting Linear Track is a versatile and sturdy accessory that can be used with a variety of fixtures. It is a single circuit, 3-wire accessory that can be installed on a variety of materials such as drywall, plaster, wood, or suspended ceilings. Made from extruded aluminum with a copper bus wire, and the electrical connections are also available to supply power from the end of the track, at the junction of two tracks or anywhere along the track. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black. Finish: Black