From adidas
adidas Color-Block Linear Sweatshirt
Get a sporty look with the soft and comfy adidas Color-Block Linear Sweatshirt in a regular fit with ribbed neck, cuffs, and hem. The logo and stripes on the sleeves add style to this French terry sweatshirt. adidas partners with Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) to improve cotton farming globally. This sweatshirt is made with recycled polyester to save resources and decrease emissions. Regular fit is wider at the body, with a straight silhouette. French terry construction. Ribbed crew neck. Long sleeves with ribbed cuffs. Straight, ribbed hemline. 53% cotton, 36% polyester, 11% rayon. Machine wash cold. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Chest Measurement: 38 in Sleeve Length: 29 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.