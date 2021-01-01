From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Linear Pixel Multi 8 ft. x 10 ft. Geometric Area Rug, Purple & Blue
A subtle crisscross grid adds modern texture to the colorful and contemporary tie-dyed Linear Pixel Area Rug from Mohawk, cast in the bold blue and purple multicolor palette. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk's revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in small batches utilizing Mohawk's exclusive precision dye injected technology, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a sensuous softness you must feel to believe. A premium recycled polyester yarn produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, EverStrand is an environmentally friendly option you can feel good about too. Color: Purple & Blue.