Linear Glow Hand-Knotted Wool Watercolor Cumin Area Rug
Description
Hand-dyed yarns combine with hard twisted wool create a subtly striated effect in this group of area rugs. Hand-loomed of wool, the color palette of bright intense hues will highlight any room for a more striking floor covering appeal. Hand-crafted rugs are unique works of art and no two are exactly alike. Colors may vary slightly. Material: Wool (100% Wool). Construction: Handmade. Technique: Hand-Knotted. Rug Shape: Rectangle. Primary Color: Watercolor Cumin. Pattern: Solid Color. Style: Modern & Contemporary. Location: Indoor Use Only. Country of Origin: India. Product Care: Professional cleaning. Dimensions: Available in Runner 2'3" x 7'6", Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5'3" x 7'5", Rectangle 7'9" x 10'10". Pile Height: 0.5".