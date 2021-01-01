HOMESTYLES Linear Black Counter Stool

Contemporary European design, featuring durable high gloss Black lacquer painted finish frame, with padded black vinyl upholstered seat and back. Frames are crafted from solid hardwood and feature stretchers on all 4-legs for added support. The front stretcher has a metal cover, finished in brushed nickel for added strength and to protect the finish. Note finish and measurements might vary slightly. Assembly required. Arrives to your door by parcel delivery service. 18 in. W x 21 ¾ in. D x 40 ½ in. H.