Lineal LED Linear Pendant Light by Carpyen - Color: White - Finish: White - (7351100)
The Lineal LED Linear Pendant Light is characterized by its sleek, minimalist design. Suspended by two height adjustable inox steel cables, a thin, aluminum shade houses the LED light source. Available in multiple sizes and several finishes, this modern lighting fixture provides direct illumination ideal for hallways, bedrooms, living rooms, and offices. Carpyen Lighting is a contemporary lighting company founded in Barcelona, Spain, in 1948. Their minimalist, timeless, Made in Barcelona designs feature smooth, clean lines and take inspiration from the lively, original, cosmopolitan city. From the sculptural, eye-catching Nura 2 LED Pendant Light to the elegant, functional Nirvana Mini Table Lamp, Carpyen's fixtures are vibrant and high quality. Color: White. Finish: White