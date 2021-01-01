Artemide Lineacurve Mini Dual Wall / Ceiling Light Lineacurve Convertible 2 Light 6-3/8" Integrated LED Wall Washer Sconce Anthracite Grey / 3000K /

Artemide Lineacurve Mini Dual Wall / Ceiling Light Lineacurve Convertible 2 Light 6-3/8" Integrated LED Wall Washer Sconce Features:Includes (1) 12.2 watt integrated LED base bulb5 year limited manufacturer warrantyRated for dry locationsConverts to: Flush MountCan be mounted in various orientationsDimensions:Height: 5"Width: 6-3/8"Extension: 2-3/16"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Type: LEDBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWattage: 12.2Lamping OptionsRDLCMB83006AN: 80 CRI, 3000K, 516 LumensRDLCMB83006W: 80 CRI, 3000K, 516 LumensRDLCMB83506AN: 80 CRI, 3500K, 516 LumensRDLCMB83506W: 80 CRI, 3500K, 516 LumensRDLCMB93006AN: 90 CRI, 3000K, 516 LumensRDLCMB93006W: 90 CRI, 3000K, 516 LumensRDLCMB93506AN: 90 CRI, 3500K, 516 LumensRDLCMB93506W: 90 CRI, 3500K, 516 Lumens Anthracite Grey / 3000K / 80CRI