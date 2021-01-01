Linea Console Table by Huppe - Color: Cream - Finish: Wood tones - (2374M-511-321)

Advertisement
The Linea Console Table is held by a steel base that creates a weightless appearance as though it is suspended in air that comes in a variety of finishes for the base and walnut frame. This simple yet modern console table is versatile and practical for any modern space. For a beautifully cohesive home, explore the rest of the Linea Collection, which blends walnut and tubular steel into a European-flavored collection that suits contemporary as well as industrial spaces. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Cream. Finish: Smoky Walnut