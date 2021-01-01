From eva solo
White Line Sauce Pan by Eva Solo (256618)
An elegant cookware piece, the White Line Sauce Pan from Eva Solo enhances a minimal design to a kitchen setting. Serves as a highly functional cookware item with easy to clean ceramic coating and allows even heat distribution throughout the pan. Made using aluminum materials and a stainless steel handle for a practical and appealing design. Can be used on all heat sources and is conveniently dishwasher-safe. Eva Solo brings exclusive Danish design to everyday objects in the home. Simplicity, distinct lines and a high degree of functionality define the brand--tools that are a pleasure to look at, use and own.Since 1913, Eva Solo has been creating exclusive, Danish-designed accessories and kitchenware characterized by their aesthetic appeal, functionality and high quality. In 1952, Eva Solo made a breakthrough in the design world with a bread and meat slicing machine that went on to become a design classic--the first of many. Today, Eva Solo offers an extensive selection of tools and utensils for the home, so you can surround yourself with outstanding design in the objects you use every day.