Yamazaki Home Line Expandable Low-Profile Shoe Rack | 2-Tier
STACKABLE SMALL SPACE SAVER: This shoe rack is suitable for any entryway, keeping your shoes organized in any room. It can fit in closets and small spaces. Its light weight of 4lbs makes it easy to move around. The dimensions are 5.9 x 11.8 x 15 inches.FEATURES: Yamazaki designed a strong adjustable shoe rack. Multiple units can be stacked. Each unit is 15 inches wide, and can expand to 27.6 inches.Its clean design and quality makes this the perfect shoe organizer,capable of holding six pairs of shoes or eight pairs of heels.DESIGN: The simple design and size is perfect for any room. It is adjustable to fit into your desired space. It is made of steel and is strong and sturdy to hold any shoe. The two shelves help keep all your shoes organized.EASY TO ASSEMBLE: This shoe rack is quick and easy to assemble. Adjustable just by expanding to the size you need, depending on the amount of shoes you have.BRAND: Yamazaki brings thought and creativity to everyday items through design inspired by life in Japan. Items are created with special attention to simplicity, practically, quality, and saving space.