From line art designs cdh

Line Art Woman's Abstract Face Novelty Fashion Design Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Line Art Woman's Abstract Face Novelty Fashion Design Apparel & Accessories. This awesome graphic design would be great for anyone that loves unique fashions. For more designs like this, click the brand name at the top of the page. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com