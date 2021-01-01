Lindenfield Round 8 - Person 43.5" Long Dining Set

This is the traditional 8 seats wooden bench round table that can entertain, relax and enjoy dining. It is made of fir wood, sturdy and durable. And it also is treated with water-based paint, which adds an extra layer of protection and provides a beautiful, lustrous finish. It is hassle-free gorgeous furniture and will add some rustic charm to your garden. It is treated with water-based paint, adding an extra layer of protection and provides a beautiful, lustrous finish. Features a beautiful blend of classic style and practicality, this elegant set is a welcome addition to lawns, patios, decking areas, and many other occasions.