Brookside Linda Light Gray Fabric Large Square Ottoman
Whether you're in need of a place to unwind or a spare spot for guests, this ottoman is on it. An extra seating solution (check), a footrest (no problem), or a coffee table (of course) is always at your fingertips with the Brookside Linda Large Square Ottoman. Made to make the most out of your living room, this multipurpose ottoman is the one-and-done solution to include in your home. Upholstered in either a light gray fabric or a refined faux leather, the ottoman creates a classic look that complements the current decor statement in the space. Enjoy the ease of this design to add a touch of versatility in the room no matter the occasion.