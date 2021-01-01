Linda Bookcase Storage Bedroom Set (Black)

Rubberwood materialBlack finishChambered door fronts on the storage drawersPlatform bed - does not require box springDrawers: 2 large side rail drawers (1 on each side), 4 small footboard drawers, 2 small drawers in headboardSide rail drawer (2): 32W x 31D x 17HFootboard drawer (4): 23W x 12.5D x 4H2 headboard openings (9.5D x 20W x 14H)2 small drawers (6D x 17W x 4H)Drawer construction: Kenlin center glide.The Linda's style is the marriage of contemporary lines and classic craftsmanship. Blending ultramodern features, practical additions like extra storage, and chambered door fronts on the storage drawers, each piece offers a balance and beauty that suits your eclectic style.