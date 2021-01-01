Linon Lincoln Natural Wood Dining Chair Set of 2

Arrives fully assemble as set of two. Finished and assembled in the USA - Supports up to 300 lbs. Solid beechwood construction provides stability and durability, with a glowing natural finish that pairs wonderfully in a variety of decor settings. Slat back design pays homage to traditional farmhouse aesthetic and provides ample support. Cushion size if needed is 19"W x 16"D. Lacquer coating provides protection against wear and tear and is a breeze to clean. 18" dining seat height perfectly matches dining tables 28" to 30" high.