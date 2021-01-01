From blue diamond
Blue Diamond Green Limited Edition Nonstick Ceramic 11-Piece Cookware Set
Set Includes: 5" mini egg pan, 9.5" frypan, 2QT saucepan with lid, 5QT stockpot with lid, 5.1QT saute pan with lid, and 3 bamboo utensils.Metal utensil safe, Blue Diamond's diamond-infused coating is 5x harder and 10x longer lasting than traditional nonstickDiamonds are 4x more conductive than copper, so Blue Diamond heats faster and cleans up easierToxin-Free: Free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmiumWarp Control Base: Heavy-duty forged bases ensure extreme strength, so you'll never have to worry about warping, wobbling or degrading over time.Oven and broiler safe up to 600°F - 425°F with Glass LidDishwasher safe for easy cleanupRiveted stainless steel handles for a secure and comfortable gripFor all stovetops, except induction