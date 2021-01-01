From the body shop
The Body Shop Limited Edition Fresh Raspberry Body Scrub
Limited Edition Fresh Raspberry Body Scrub - Scrub up a treat with The Body Shop's Limited Edition Fresh Raspberry Body Scrub. Made with raspberry seeds, the scrub has a lovely pulpy texture that gently exfoliates your skin, leaving it feeling cleansed, refreshed and smelling like a punnet of raspberries. Benefits Scrub up a treat with The Body Shop's limited edition body scrub A brilliant addition to your shower routine, buff a handful of scrub into damp skin (we're a fan of the circular motion) before following with the matching shower gel for a fragrant burst of summer fruits You're here for the best bit - the smell. The special edition Fresh Raspberry range smells like real juicy raspberries ripe from the pick-your-own: tangy, juicy, with a hint of green. Key Ingredients Made with raspberry seeds, the scrub has a lovely pulpy texture that gently exfoliates your skin, leaving it feeling cleansed, refreshed and smelling like a punnet of raspberries - Limited Edition Fresh Raspberry Body Scrub