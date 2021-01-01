CABANA - Set Of 4 Lime tree Placemats - Color: Multi - Material: LinenÂ  - Moda Operandi

The whimsical pattern of the Lime Tree napkins originates from a collection of late 19th century wallpapers from Genoa - hometown to Renzo Mongiardino. Bought from a local printer and stored in his studio; Mongiardino used the delightful patterns as inspiration for decorative motifs over the years. Now the Genoese wallpapers have been given new lease of life with our new collection - another ode to the master Renzo Mongiardino. Dress your table with these playful patterns for a Mongiardino inspired look.