Khaite Lima Intarsia Sweater in Multicolor Zig Zag Intarsia, Large: What you’ll notice first is that striking intarsia zigzag, done in striking, vibrant shades of ultrasoft cashmere. Then there’s the chic, boxy cut, which falls somewhat high on the hip (we love it with something high-rise, like the Juan Paul Culottes ).And those extra-long, wide sleeves drape and gather with such a graceful elegance. It’s the kind of relaxed but polished piece you’ll keep in rotation all season long.100% cashmere.