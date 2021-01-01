From quoizel
Quoizel LIM1513 Lindstrom 3 Light 13" Wide Cage Pendant Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Quoizel LIM1513 Lindstrom 3 Light 13" Wide Cage Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with dimmable incandescent or LED bulbs4" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsETL rated for damp locationsComes with a manufacturer warranty of 1 year for electronic parts and 2 years for the finishDimensionsFixture Height: 13-3/4"Width: 13"Depth: 13"Product Weight: 7.5 lbsChain Length: 4"Cord Length: 96"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Matte Black