Lilypad Midi Dress - Royal - XXL - Also in: S, XXXL, L, XL, M

This 70\'s inspired maxi dress features a sexy cross front V shape surplice neckline. The elasticized waist adjusts to fit a range of sizes and has an attached self-tying belt at the right-hand side seam. The button cuffed wide bell sleeves add a hint of retro glamour. The opaque fabric has a butter-soft hand with a striking royal blue hue. The full, sweeping circle midi skirt is the perfect length for any height; as it sits right at the ankle on a petite frame, and just at the mid calf for taller women. The skirt is partially lined. Worn dressed up or down, this dress will be your go-to event dress for all your upcoming events.