fleur du mal Lily Slip Dress in Ivory. - size M (also in L, S) Self: 100% silkLining: 100% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Lined bust. Pull-on styling. Adjustable back and shoulder straps. Underwire cups with floral appliqueSheen charmeuse fabric. FLER-WD9. SL0069. Fleur du Mal inspires dressing up and undressing. Founded in 2012 under the direction of Jennifer Zuccarini, Fleur du Mal is a luxury ready-to-wear, lingerie and swim brand based in New York. The Fleur du Mal woman is chic, playful and a little mischievous - a duality that draws from the infamous collection of poems by Charles Baudelaire, ?Les Fleurs du Mal.?