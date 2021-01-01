Lily-Rose Dress

Advertisement
Corset midi dress with sensual cut-outs revealing the waist. Slightly austere monochrome black and white Vichy check in an interesting way emphasizes the feminine and sexy line of a tightly fitting design. Decorative knot at the front. Everything on a delicate cotton lining. Wear it with a cute accessory bucket MIA hat. - Hip circumference 92cm (XXS), 96cm (XS), 100cm (S), 104cm (M), 108cm (L); - Chest circumference 82cm (XXS), 86cm (XS), 90cm (S), 94cm (M), 98cm (L); - Waist circumference 62cm (XXS), 66cm (XS), 70cm (S), 74 (M), 78cm (L); - The model is 173 cm tall and wears size XS