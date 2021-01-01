From hubbardton forge

Lily Linear Suspension by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (139812-1073)

$2,971.43 on sale
($3,495.80 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at ylighting

Description

The Lily Linear Suspension by Hubbardton Forge is beautifully designed by Vermont based craftsmanship where you see the detail of 5 lilly pads sculpted along 2 vines. It has an adjustable cable that hangs a LED light bar where the light softly illuminates downlight from and against the Lilly petal design creating a beautiful light in its contemporary interior. Hanging length can be adjusted and is slope ceiling adaptable to 45 degrees. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Silver. Finish: Bronze, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com