fleur du mal Lily Embroidery Hipster Thong in Pink. - size 1 (also in 2, 3, 4)

Self: 100% polyContrast Fabric 1: 85% polyamide 15% elastaneContrast Fabric 2: 92% silk 8% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Sheer mesh fabric with embroidered floral appliques. Thong back with small triangular cut-out and bow detail. Item not sold as a set. FLER-WI304. PY0202. Fleur du Mal inspires dressing up and undressing. Founded in 2012 under the direction of Jennifer Zuccarini, Fleur du Mal is a luxury ready-to-wear, lingerie and swim brand based in New York. The Fleur du Mal woman is chic, playful and a little mischievous - a duality that draws from the infamous collection of poems by Charles Baudelaire, ?Les Fleurs du Mal.?