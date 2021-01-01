Lily Buds Wall Sconce by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (881850ST)

The Lily Buds Wall Sconce from Fine Art Lamps offers a stylish deco accompaniment to interior spaces. This elegant construction offers a natural presence to its surroundings, using a metal oval wall mount to extend a series of curved metal rods out into a starburst pattern around the lamping. Each rod holds out a faceted, clear crystal bud from its end that sparkles with refracted light, adding the perfect note of refinement to such a vibrant fixture. With a legacy of uniquely crafted lighting that is loved by consumers and designers throughout the world, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting understands the artistry of lighting. Its impressive lighting collections include multi-light pendants featuring jewel-toned hand-blown glass, industrial candelabra sconces, and genuine crystal pendants with lustrous gold leaf finishes. Founded 80 years ago, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting retains its original vision of creating artistically significant lighting that marries classic craftsmanship with modern style. Color: Clear. Finish: Silver Leaf