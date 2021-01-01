Lily Bliss Monogram Doormat, 24" x 36" (Letter M)

Enrich your entryway with this gorgeous monogrammed doormat. Over-sized to provide more coverage, this beautiful mat is made of natural coir, a durable, dense fiber that scrapes shoes clean. Vinyl backed for increased durability and to help prevent movement, this mat is weather tolerant, absorbs moisture and will not mat down regardless of the traffic. For best results, use in a sheltered area such as a covered porch, keeping extreme moisture and sunlight to a minimum. Vacuum, sweep or lightly hose clean.