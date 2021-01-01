Lily 8 - Light Unique Geometric Chandelier
Description
Features:Porcelain Flowers DecorationMade with Hand-Crafted IronPorcelain FlowersHand Blown Glass: NoFixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: GeometricNumber of Lights: 8Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: AmbientFinish: Enchanted Silver LeafSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: YesShade Color: Porcelain FlowersShade Material: PorcelainPrimary Material: MetalGlass Type: Fabric Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Adapter Required: Sloped Ceiling Adapter Included: Swag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: Rescaled Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Rescaled Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type Included: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Replaceable Bulb Included: Rescaled EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: Dimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 7.5Transformer: Product Care: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingPower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Handmade: YesHandmade Material: Hand-Crafted Iron, PorcelainDS Metallic: SilverDesigner: Designer Type: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamMetal Type: IronWood Type: Craftsmanship Type: HandcraftedCable / Wiring: Compatible Downrod Part Number: NoLicensed Product: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:CALGreen Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoETL Listed: Fire Rated: NoTAA Compliant: cETL Listed: UL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: cUL Listed: ISTA 1A Certified: CSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoSGS NA Listed Mark: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certifie