Solid & Striped Lilo Bikini Top in Blue. - size L (also in M, S, XS)
Self: 83% recycled poly 17% elastaneLining: 92% nylon 8% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Underwire cups with removable padding. Back S-hook closure. Item not sold as set. SLST-WX578. SP21-150LBFC-S. Solid & Striped was established in New York in November of 2012. Their mission is to design and produce a timeless collection of swimwear and loungewear that is made with the highest quality European and Japanese fabrics available. Each item is defined by an elegant simplicity that makes each piece essential to a classic wardrobe.