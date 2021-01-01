From elegant lighting
Lillie 10" Pewter 4 Light Pendant With Clear Swarovski Elements Crystal Trim
Part of Lillie Collection from Elegant LightingPewter finishPewter finished brass hardwareBrass and crystal fixtureShade included: noNumber of lights: 4Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 160wVoltage: 110v-125vSwarovski elements crystal trimNumber of tiers: 1.Lillie collection hanging fixtures radiate glamor and sparkle in a compact design that includes an attractive etched base in dark bronze, French gold, and pewter. Undulating branches leading to three or four candelabra bulbs (not included) are highlighted by hanging pendeloque crystals. Additional crystal strands create a circular wall of light at the bottom of this sophisticated design, accented by a lovely crystal bead at the bottom. Create a stunning focal point in your dining room, living room, bedroom, bathroom, and entryway with a Lillie collection hanging fixture. Elegant-cut, royal-cut, Swarovski Elements, or Swarovski Spectra crystal trims are available in golden teak and crystal to match your dÃ©cor.