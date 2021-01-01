From van zyverden
VAN ZYVERDEN Lilies Oriental Fragrant Blend Bulbs (9-Pack)
Advertisement
Lilies are one of the truly great garden plants, as they are beloved by gardeners everywhere. Their beauty, diversity, extended season of bloom, graceful stature and overall reliable disposition reflect the fruits of hundreds of years of selective breeding. In Chinese, the word Lily means forever in love. The lilium family is so large, varied, and complex that it is challenging to describe them in short. This Oriental lily blend blooms mid to late summer, being the last of the lilies to bloom. They produce a spicy fragrance and are known as Jewels of the Garden. Oriental Fragrant Blend is one of our best-known lily blends.