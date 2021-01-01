Lilies, lily, flower, floral, blossom floral red yellow Tote Bag

Wonderful red yellow lily for anyone who loves blooming flowers, nature, summer and colourful flowers. The lily is ideal as a floral gift idea for birthdays, Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, Women's Day and many other occasions. Our lily floral products make a great Christmas and birthday gift. A great gift for people who love flowers, lilies and nature. Perfect for spring, summer and autumn 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.