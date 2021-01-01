From corrigan studio
Liliana Blue 9.5'' Porcelain Table Vase
Advertisement
With vibrant hues of indigo, this vase is an elegant accent piece that brings a contemporary look to your tabletop or mantel. Artisan crafted of beautiful porcelain, distinct textured lines emphasize shape, depth, and design with delicate shades of blue glaze that evidence the handmade origin of this fine piece. Each piece is delightfully unique and no two will be exactly alike. Ideal to accent shelves, mantels, and bookcase vignettes. Watertight, add your choice of fresh or dried flowers. Always an amazing centerpiece, this vase is ready to be a core go-to piece for years to come.