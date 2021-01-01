Laura Ashley Lilian 4-Piece Pastel Red Floral 300-Thread Count Sateen King Sheet Set

Add a touch of romance to your day when you wake up to this garden-inspired floral print in a pretty palette of coral pinks and leafy greens with accents of pale sky blue on an ivory ground. Petite bouquets of roses and wildflowers intermingle with meandering vines, evoking the classic charm of an English cottage. Queen Sheet Set includes: One queen flat sheet (102"LX94"W), one queen fitted sheet (60"LX80"W) and two standard pillowcases (20"LX30"W), King Sheet Set includes: One king flat sheet (102"LX112"W), one king fitted sheet (80"LX80"W) and two king pillowcases (20"LX40"W). Color: Pastel Red.