Lila Pendant Light by Dounia Home - Color: Brass - Finish: Polished - (DHLM-B)

Handmade in Marrakesh, the Lila Pendant Light from Dounia Home is a sculptural piece defined by a bevy of hand-punctured holes that casts an enchanting design across ones walls. Morocco-based Dounia Home creates works that showcase, preserve, and support traditional art forms while fusing them with contemporary motifs. Lila reflects this approach through a refined composition of shapes. It drops down gracefully from a low-profile canopy and slender braided cord. The eye-catching globe shade is made in recycled metal. Craftsmen detail the globe with a sea of holes that heightens the sense of texture with or without the lights on. A single lamp inside accentuates the intricate metalwork as it filters through as an ambient glow. Intricate light is cast over the closest walls for an added sense of atmosphere. An opening at the base brightens up table tops with a soft down glow. Dounia Tamri-Loeper founded Marrakech-based Dounia Home as a lifestyle lighting brand that brings recognition and empowerment to Moroccan artisans. Inspired by Moroccos rich landscape, Dounia Home embraces traditional metalworking techniques and fuses them with modern elegance. Dounias pendant lights feature intricate hand-carved designs, using high-efficiency LED bulbs, that bring the vibrant colors and textures of Morocco to life. Shape: Round. Color: Brass. Finish: Brass