Like Glow Sticks | Sarcastic Funny Offensive Adult Humor Premium T-Shirt

Do you enjoy sarcastic sayings? A little cynical in nature? Quick witted and funny quotes kind of your thing? Those with a dry sense of humor will enjoy this design. Not a bad ice breaker either if I'm being honest. Sometimes if I'm feeling a little belligerent I put this on, it gets a good reaction from my friends & colleagues. Not too bad for when I'm hungover either but I hate the hangover - necessary evil I guess. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.