Moosoo Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner 25kpa Cordless Vacuum for Pet Hair, Carpet, Hard Floor, Black
Moosoo M8-Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with 800hrs life expectancy, 5 times longer than an ordinary brushed motor provide 2 power modes, standard 13kpa, MAX 25kpa suction. Outstanding 15-30 mins running time ensures thorough cleaning all around your house. This Stick Vacuum Cleaner with large capacity dust cup, don't bother with frequent cleaning, and meet more needs. 【250W Upgrade Strong Motor】The upgrade version provides MAX 25Kpa powerful suction to meet every cleaning demands, picks up debris and dusts, crumbs and pet hairs in minute. It performs well on all kinds of hard floors, carpet, stairs and windowsills, sofa and bed, desk and curtain, etc.【6-in-1 Multiple Design】This Cordless Vacuum is additionally equipped with stretchable hose and electric sofa brush, handheld mode to be 6-in-1 vacuum, which is easy to clean stairs, car, etc. No matter be small aperture, the corner that still is sofa can solve easily. Meet your needs in life.【4 Stages High-Efficiency Filtration System】Complete sealing design and a high-density HEPA filter which captures 99.99% of the microscopic dust. The whole filtration system is washable, please regular cleaning them to ensure your vacuum cleaner efficiency, you could wash them once a week, and re-install them after drying off.