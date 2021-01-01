Artcraft Lighting Vineyard Linear Chandelier Light - Color: Black

The Artcraft Lighting Vineyard Linear Suspension is a simple yet sophisticated piece with a cage frame and exposed bulbs. Below each square-shaped socket is a clear glass bobeche, adding a mixture of materials and tones to this straightforward piece. The many straight lines in the piece are reminiscent of the perfectly planted vegetation found in vineyards, this harvesting technique a source of inspiration for the right angles and crisp lines. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black