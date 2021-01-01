Artcraft Lighting Filiali Chandelier - Color: Black - Size: 25"

Sleek and minimalist, the Filiali Chandelier from Artcraft elevates the space with a clean and elegant silhouette. Hanging from the ceiling with a simple, familiar downrod, the body of the piece angles in a playful and abstract way that catches the eye. Showcasing a beautiful contrast of colors and materials, the body splits into three distinct paths that each lead to a crisp lamp. The light spreads in an even manner, diffusing into the space in a tasteful, inviting way. Shape: Abstract. Color: Black. Finish: Black with Harvest Brass